Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,191,727 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,191,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Shares of CE stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.71. 1,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,223. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

