Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALNY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.35.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $163.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $215,229,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

