Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 45,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 791,485 shares.The stock last traded at $171.95 and had previously closed at $163.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.35.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after acquiring an additional 58,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.