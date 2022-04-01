AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.42

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.42 and traded as high as C$28.35. AltaGas shares last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 663,845 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.39.

Get AltaGas alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.42.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 121.90%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.