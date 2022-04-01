Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,576 shares of the software’s stock after selling 52,106 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Altair Engineering worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $229,000.

ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $64.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.38 and a beta of 1.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Gilma Saravia sold 816 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $52,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $25,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $693,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

