Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,045,000 after purchasing an additional 824,762 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after buying an additional 44,324 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,138,000 after buying an additional 603,517 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after acquiring an additional 175,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,610,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.