Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 607.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 284.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 14.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,170 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $48,451,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 62.9% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS opened at $12.48 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $38.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.