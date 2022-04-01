AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 211,220 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 211,220 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices makes up about 8.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $65,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 348.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $571,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,539. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDMO stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 8,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,758. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32 and a beta of 2.20.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.