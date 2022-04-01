Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,127.76.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,259.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,056.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,272.87. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,671.45 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,640,480. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.