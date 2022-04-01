Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,306,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,144,000 after buying an additional 79,199 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,303,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,787,000 after buying an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after buying an additional 2,793,761 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $409,274,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,391,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,487,000 after buying an additional 95,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

DOX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.46. 562,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

