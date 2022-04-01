América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:AMOV traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

