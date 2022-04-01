American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Trading Down 0.3%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.61 and last traded at $46.62. Approximately 852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88.

Get American Century Multisector Income ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUSI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,416,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.