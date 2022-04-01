American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is increasing demand for its services. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with military bases, ensuring a consistent flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly in infrastructure upgrade. The utility aims to cut 60% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. AWR continues to add shareholder value via regular dividend hikes. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, AWR depends on California for a significant chunk of its earnings and this excessive reliance might affect its financial performance. The utility’s liquidity may be adversely affected by changes in water supply costs. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties and aging pipelines heightens the possibility of breakage and cause contamination.”

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AWR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $74.86 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,017,000 after buying an additional 340,333 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in American States Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,379,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American States Water by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American States Water (AWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.