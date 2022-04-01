American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.24. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 211,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 87,442 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 84,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

