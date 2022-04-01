American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE AVD traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. 283,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,509. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.25 million, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.