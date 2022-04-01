Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.25.
AMP stock opened at $300.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.45. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $226.11 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.52.
Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.
In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
