Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $300.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.45. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $226.11 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.