Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of ABCB opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

