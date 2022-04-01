Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

AMFPF stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Amplifon has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50.

About Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

