Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
AMFPF stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Amplifon has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50.
About Amplifon (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplifon (AMFPF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.