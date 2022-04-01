Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eaton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 337,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $137.56 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day moving average is $160.82.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.44.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

