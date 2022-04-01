Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.20. 831,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $268.51 and a one year high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.97.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

