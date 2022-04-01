Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

AMGN stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $243.12. 1,875,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,544. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.93.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

