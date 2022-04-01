Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 870 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in EOG Resources by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,857. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

