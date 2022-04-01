Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. 21,029,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,470,426. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

