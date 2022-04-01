Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $590,000 Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

