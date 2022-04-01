Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.83. 935,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.07. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $331.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

