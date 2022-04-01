Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.70 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $35.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.31 billion to $36.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:ARW opened at $118.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

