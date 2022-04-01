Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) to announce $252.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.85 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $235.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE KRC traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,038,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 681,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,114,000 after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.