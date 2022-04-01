Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Tapestry posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. 3,406,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,578. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

