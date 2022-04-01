Analysts Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.81 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

