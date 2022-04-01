Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will post ($1.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($4.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($2.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%.

URGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $12,615,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.59. 277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.29. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

