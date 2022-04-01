Analysts Anticipate Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Westlake posted sales of $2.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake will report full-year sales of $13.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $489,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,962. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average is $101.92. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Westlake has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

