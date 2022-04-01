Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) will announce $40.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $41.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $168.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $174.50 million, with estimates ranging from $167.12 million to $181.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. The company had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

TCPC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.36. 147,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,120. The stock has a market cap of $829.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

