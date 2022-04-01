Analysts Expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNSP remained flat at $$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.14. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

