Analysts Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,135 shares of company stock valued at $542,136. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LC traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,096. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. LendingClub has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 121.39 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

