Analysts Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Trimble posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $301,255,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. Trimble has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.