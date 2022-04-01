Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanaGold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.94.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -213.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.79 and a 1 year high of C$2.94.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

