Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR):
- 3/31/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2022 – CyberArk Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/11/2022 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/22/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – CyberArk Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $225.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.28.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.