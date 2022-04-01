Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR):

3/31/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2022 – CyberArk Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2022 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – CyberArk Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $225.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,832,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

