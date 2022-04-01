Analysts Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) PT at $35.50

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

BRP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.87. 6,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

