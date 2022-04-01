Analysts Set Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT at $15.67

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 217,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.26 million, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.88. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

