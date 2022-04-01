Analysts Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) PT at $104.75

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

APPS stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $44.43. 1,633,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,554,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $38,854,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after acquiring an additional 510,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

