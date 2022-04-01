Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Target Price at $41.40

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.