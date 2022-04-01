Analysts Set Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) PT at $34.70

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $9.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1493 per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

