Analyzing Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) & FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

Fairfax Financial and FG Financial Group are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and FG Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $26.47 billion 0.51 $3.40 billion $122.24 4.46 FG Financial Group $5.60 million 2.82 -$22.46 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fairfax Financial and FG Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus price target of $721.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.41%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 12.85% 18.40% 4.15% FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats FG Financial Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

