Analyzing Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) and The Competition

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) is one of 252 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Relay Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -12,012.94% -36.49% -32.51% Relay Therapeutics Competitors -2,193.23% -68.02% -28.08%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Relay Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Relay Therapeutics Competitors 1509 5445 11172 206 2.55

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 64.27%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 93.06%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $3.03 million -$363.87 million -7.77 Relay Therapeutics Competitors $678.64 million $90.86 million -1.53

Relay Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics competitors beat Relay Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Relay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.