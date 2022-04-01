Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Announces Earnings Results

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,759. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $64.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 3.4% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,071,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 262.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,822 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 25.7% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 148.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

About Angion Biomedica (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.