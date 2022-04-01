Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 3,600 ($47.16) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 4,100 ($53.71) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.99) to GBX 3,050 ($39.95) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 4,300 ($56.33) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,025.14.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

