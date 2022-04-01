Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,647,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

