Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.05.

ANTM stock traded up $7.85 on Friday, hitting $499.07. 38,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,916. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $505.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.52 and a 200-day moving average of $433.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.