Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $541.00 at UBS Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $477.00 to $541.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $492.05.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $491.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.66. Anthem has a twelve month low of $349.05 and a twelve month high of $505.95.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $54,786,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

