AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

AntiMatter (MATTER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AntiMatter Profile

MATTER is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

